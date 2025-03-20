CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|565¼
|568
|553½
|555
|—8½
|Jul
|581¼
|584¼
|570¾
|572
|—8
|Sep
|598¾
|601
|587¾
|588½
|—8¼
|Dec
|621½
|624
|611
|612
|—8
|Mar
|640½
|642¼
|630½
|631¼
|—7¼
|May
|650¼
|650¼
|641¾
|641¾
|—6½
|Jul
|642¾
|642¾
|639
|639
|—6¼
|Dec
|662¾
|662¾
|662¾
|662¾
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 45,607.
|Wed.’s sales 101,892
|Wed.’s open int 450,081,
|up 3,139
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|462
|467¾
|462
|465½
|+3½
|Jul
|469¼
|474¾
|469¼
|472½
|+3¼
|Sep
|444¾
|448¼
|444¾
|446½
|+1¼
|Dec
|451½
|454¼
|451½
|452¾
|+1¼
|Mar
|464½
|466¾
|464¼
|465¼
|+1
|May
|472¾
|474¼
|472¼
|472¾
|+¾
|Jul
|477
|477½
|476
|476½
|+½
|Sep
|458
|458¼
|457½
|458¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|457¾
|458
|456½
|457
|—
|½
|Est. sales 207,466.
|Wed.’s sales 350,007
|Wed.’s open int 1,808,634
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|371¾
|378¾
|370½
|375
|+3½
|Jul
|371¾
|377¼
|370½
|372¾
|+1½
|Dec
|368
|370½
|368
|368
|—1¼
|Est. sales 249.
|Wed.’s sales 401
|Wed.’s open int 2,809,
|up 14
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1009
|1013
|1004
|1006½
|—1¾
|Jul
|1023
|1025½
|1017
|1019
|—2½
|Aug
|1019
|1021¾
|1013½
|1014½
|—3½
|Sep
|1006½
|1008½
|1000¼
|1001¼
|—4
|Nov
|1011½
|1013
|1004½
|1005½
|—4½
|Jan
|1023
|1025¼
|1017¼
|1018½
|—4¼
|Mar
|1027¼
|1029¾
|1022
|1022½
|—4¾
|May
|1034¼
|1036½
|1029
|1030¼
|—3¾
|Jul
|1043¾
|1044¼
|1037
|1037
|—5
|Nov
|1018½
|1019½
|1015
|1016¾
|—2¼
|Est. sales 99,259.
|Wed.’s sales 217,657
|Wed.’s open int 843,716,
|up 13,279
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|42.41
|42.51
|41.57
|42.07
|—.29
|Jul
|42.85
|43.00
|42.08
|42.55
|—.30
|Aug
|42.87
|43.05
|42.18
|42.64
|—.27
|Sep
|42.83
|43.00
|42.18
|42.55
|—.30
|Oct
|42.85
|42.85
|42.10
|42.52
|—.20
|Dec
|42.83
|42.97
|42.25
|42.64
|—.18
|Jan
|43.07
|43.09
|42.43
|42.67
|—.29
|Mar
|43.17
|43.21
|42.63
|42.86
|—.26
|May
|42.93
|43.14
|42.87
|43.14
|—.18
|Jul
|43.08
|43.09
|43.08
|43.09
|—.41
|Est. sales 57,342.
|Wed.’s sales 142,392
|Wed.’s open int 587,068,
|up 2,213
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|298.90
|300.50
|297.60
|297.80
|+.10
|Jul
|306.90
|308.20
|305.20
|305.40
|—.30
|Aug
|308.90
|310.00
|307.30
|307.40
|—.50
|Sep
|310.10
|311.10
|308.40
|308.50
|—.80
|Oct
|310.90
|311.70
|309.00
|309.00
|—1.00
|Dec
|314.40
|315.30
|312.60
|312.70
|—.90
|Jan
|316.00
|316.40
|313.90
|313.90
|—1.10
|Mar
|316.80
|317.30
|315.00
|315.00
|—1.00
|May
|317.10
|318.40
|317.10
|317.40
|Jul
|319.50
|319.50
|319.50
|319.50
|—.30
|Est. sales 54,571.
|Wed.’s sales 143,362
|Wed.’s open int 558,047
