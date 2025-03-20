CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 565¼ 568 553½ 555 —8½ Jul 581¼ 584¼ 570¾ 572 —8 Sep 598¾ 601 587¾ 588½ —8¼ Dec 621½ 624 611 612 —8 Mar 640½ 642¼ 630½ 631¼ —7¼ May 650¼ 650¼ 641¾ 641¾ —6½ Jul 642¾ 642¾ 639 639 —6¼ Dec 662¾ 662¾ 662¾ 662¾ — ¾ Est. sales 45,607. Wed.’s sales 101,892 Wed.’s open int 450,081, up 3,139 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 462 467¾ 462 465½ +3½ Jul 469¼ 474¾ 469¼ 472½ +3¼ Sep 444¾ 448¼ 444¾ 446½ +1¼ Dec 451½ 454¼ 451½ 452¾ +1¼ Mar 464½ 466¾ 464¼ 465¼ +1 May 472¾ 474¼ 472¼ 472¾ +¾ Jul 477 477½ 476 476½ +½ Sep 458 458¼ 457½ 458¼ — ¼ Dec 457¾ 458 456½ 457 — ½ Est. sales 207,466. Wed.’s sales 350,007 Wed.’s open int 1,808,634 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 371¾ 378¾ 370½ 375 +3½ Jul 371¾ 377¼ 370½ 372¾ +1½ Dec 368 370½ 368 368 —1¼ Est. sales 249. Wed.’s sales 401 Wed.’s open int 2,809, up 14 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1009 1013 1004 1006½ —1¾ Jul 1023 1025½ 1017 1019 —2½ Aug 1019 1021¾ 1013½ 1014½ —3½ Sep 1006½ 1008½ 1000¼ 1001¼ —4 Nov 1011½ 1013 1004½ 1005½ —4½ Jan 1023 1025¼ 1017¼ 1018½ —4¼ Mar 1027¼ 1029¾ 1022 1022½ —4¾ May 1034¼ 1036½ 1029 1030¼ —3¾ Jul 1043¾ 1044¼ 1037 1037 —5 Nov 1018½ 1019½ 1015 1016¾ —2¼ Est. sales 99,259. Wed.’s sales 217,657 Wed.’s open int 843,716, up 13,279 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 42.41 42.51 41.57 42.07 —.29 Jul 42.85 43.00 42.08 42.55 —.30 Aug 42.87 43.05 42.18 42.64 —.27 Sep 42.83 43.00 42.18 42.55 —.30 Oct 42.85 42.85 42.10 42.52 —.20 Dec 42.83 42.97 42.25 42.64 —.18 Jan 43.07 43.09 42.43 42.67 —.29 Mar 43.17 43.21 42.63 42.86 —.26 May 42.93 43.14 42.87 43.14 —.18 Jul 43.08 43.09 43.08 43.09 —.41 Est. sales 57,342. Wed.’s sales 142,392 Wed.’s open int 587,068, up 2,213 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 298.90 300.50 297.60 297.80 +.10 Jul 306.90 308.20 305.20 305.40 —.30 Aug 308.90 310.00 307.30 307.40 —.50 Sep 310.10 311.10 308.40 308.50 —.80 Oct 310.90 311.70 309.00 309.00 —1.00 Dec 314.40 315.30 312.60 312.70 —.90 Jan 316.00 316.40 313.90 313.90 —1.10 Mar 316.80 317.30 315.00 315.00 —1.00 May 317.10 318.40 317.10 317.40 Jul 319.50 319.50 319.50 319.50 —.30 Est. sales 54,571. Wed.’s sales 143,362 Wed.’s open int 558,047

