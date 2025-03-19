CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 564¼ 568 558 567¾ +2¾ Jul 580 585 575 584½ +2½ Sep 598¼ 601½ 592 601 +2¼ Dec 619 624 615 623¾ +2 Mar 636½ 642¼ 633 642 +2 May 645½ 650½ 643¼ 650½ +1 Jul 639½ 647 638¾ 647 +1¼ Sep 646½ 646½ 646½ 646½ —6¼ Est. sales 53,802. Tue.’s sales 105,443 Tue.’s open int 446,942, up 4,838 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 458¼ 462½ 455¾ 462½ +3¾ Jul 467 470¾ 465 470¾ +2¾ Sep 447 448 444 448 +¾ Dec 453¾ 454¾ 451¼ 454¾ +½ Mar 466 467¼ 464¼ 467¼ +½ May 473½ 474¾ 472¾ 474¾ +½ Jul 477½ 478¼ 476½ 477¾ — ½ Sep 459 459½ 458¼ 459¼ — ½ Dec 458¾ 459 457½ 458¾ — ¼ Mar 468½ 468½ 468½ 468½ —1¼ Dec 458 458 456¾ 456¾ Est. sales 149,768. Tue.’s sales 367,613 Tue.’s open int 1,819,184 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 365 367¾ 364½ 367¾ +1¾ Jul 366 367½ 366 366¼ Dec 364 366 364 366 +3½ Est. sales 68. Tue.’s sales 377 Tue.’s open int 2,795 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1012 1016 1008½ 1015 +2¼ Jul 1026 1029½ 1022¼ 1027¾ +1¼ Aug 1024 1026¾ 1019¼ 1023¾ +¼ Sep 1011½ 1013¼ 1006¼ 1010¼ — ¼ Nov 1015 1017¾ 1011 1015¼ — ¼ Jan 1027¾ 1030 1023 1026¾ — ¾ Mar 1031½ 1033¾ 1027½ 1031 — ½ May 1038¼ 1039¾ 1034½ 1036 —2½ Jul 1047½ 1047½ 1042¼ 1043¼ —3 Nov 1024½ 1024½ 1020½ 1021½ —1¾ Est. sales 93,108. Tue.’s sales 172,538 Tue.’s open int 830,437, up 6,752 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 42.55 42.71 42.18 42.51 —.03 Jul 43.00 43.14 42.64 42.97 —.01 Aug 43.00 43.14 42.68 42.98 Sep 42.86 43.04 42.60 42.93 +.06 Oct 42.67 42.87 42.42 42.75 +.06 Dec 42.75 42.97 42.49 42.85 +.07 Jan 42.90 43.09 42.68 43.01 +.10 Mar 43.04 43.25 42.83 43.16 +.09 May 43.18 43.40 43.18 43.40 +.12 Jul 43.49 43.49 43.27 43.27 —.19 Dec 43.11 43.25 43.11 43.25 +.13 Est. sales 51,991. Tue.’s sales 115,575 Tue.’s open int 584,855, up 5,073 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 300.00 301.90 298.10 299.80 —.10 Jul 308.20 310.00 306.50 308.00 —.10 Aug 310.50 312.20 308.90 310.20 —.30 Sep 311.90 313.50 310.30 311.40 —.50 Oct 312.70 314.20 311.10 312.10 —.60 Dec 316.40 317.90 314.90 315.90 —.50 Jan 317.70 319.20 316.30 317.10 —.50 Mar 318.50 320.10 317.40 318.30 —.10 May 320.00 320.00 318.80 319.70 Jul 323.70 323.70 321.00 321.90 —.20 Sep 319.00 319.00 319.00 319.00 —.80 Dec 319.20 319.20 319.20 319.20 +.70 Est. sales 66,927. Tue.’s sales 139,874 Tue.’s open int 560,198

