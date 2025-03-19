CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|564¼
|568
|558
|567¾
|+2¾
|Jul
|580
|585
|575
|584½
|+2½
|Sep
|598¼
|601½
|592
|601
|+2¼
|Dec
|619
|624
|615
|623¾
|+2
|Mar
|636½
|642¼
|633
|642
|+2
|May
|645½
|650½
|643¼
|650½
|+1
|Jul
|639½
|647
|638¾
|647
|+1¼
|Sep
|646½
|646½
|646½
|646½
|—6¼
|Est. sales 53,802.
|Tue.’s sales 105,443
|Tue.’s open int 446,942,
|up 4,838
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|458¼
|462½
|455¾
|462½
|+3¾
|Jul
|467
|470¾
|465
|470¾
|+2¾
|Sep
|447
|448
|444
|448
|+¾
|Dec
|453¾
|454¾
|451¼
|454¾
|+½
|Mar
|466
|467¼
|464¼
|467¼
|+½
|May
|473½
|474¾
|472¾
|474¾
|+½
|Jul
|477½
|478¼
|476½
|477¾
|—
|½
|Sep
|459
|459½
|458¼
|459¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|458¾
|459
|457½
|458¾
|—
|¼
|Mar
|468½
|468½
|468½
|468½
|—1¼
|Dec
|458
|458
|456¾
|456¾
|Est. sales 149,768.
|Tue.’s sales 367,613
|Tue.’s open int 1,819,184
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|365
|367¾
|364½
|367¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|366
|367½
|366
|366¼
|Dec
|364
|366
|364
|366
|+3½
|Est. sales 68.
|Tue.’s sales 377
|Tue.’s open int 2,795
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1012
|1016
|1008½
|1015
|+2¼
|Jul
|1026
|1029½
|1022¼
|1027¾
|+1¼
|Aug
|1024
|1026¾
|1019¼
|1023¾
|+¼
|Sep
|1011½
|1013¼
|1006¼
|1010¼
|—
|¼
|Nov
|1015
|1017¾
|1011
|1015¼
|—
|¼
|Jan
|1027¾
|1030
|1023
|1026¾
|—
|¾
|Mar
|1031½
|1033¾
|1027½
|1031
|—
|½
|May
|1038¼
|1039¾
|1034½
|1036
|—2½
|Jul
|1047½
|1047½
|1042¼
|1043¼
|—3
|Nov
|1024½
|1024½
|1020½
|1021½
|—1¾
|Est. sales 93,108.
|Tue.’s sales 172,538
|Tue.’s open int 830,437,
|up 6,752
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|42.55
|42.71
|42.18
|42.51
|—.03
|Jul
|43.00
|43.14
|42.64
|42.97
|—.01
|Aug
|43.00
|43.14
|42.68
|42.98
|Sep
|42.86
|43.04
|42.60
|42.93
|+.06
|Oct
|42.67
|42.87
|42.42
|42.75
|+.06
|Dec
|42.75
|42.97
|42.49
|42.85
|+.07
|Jan
|42.90
|43.09
|42.68
|43.01
|+.10
|Mar
|43.04
|43.25
|42.83
|43.16
|+.09
|May
|43.18
|43.40
|43.18
|43.40
|+.12
|Jul
|43.49
|43.49
|43.27
|43.27
|—.19
|Dec
|43.11
|43.25
|43.11
|43.25
|+.13
|Est. sales 51,991.
|Tue.’s sales 115,575
|Tue.’s open int 584,855,
|up 5,073
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|300.00
|301.90
|298.10
|299.80
|—.10
|Jul
|308.20
|310.00
|306.50
|308.00
|—.10
|Aug
|310.50
|312.20
|308.90
|310.20
|—.30
|Sep
|311.90
|313.50
|310.30
|311.40
|—.50
|Oct
|312.70
|314.20
|311.10
|312.10
|—.60
|Dec
|316.40
|317.90
|314.90
|315.90
|—.50
|Jan
|317.70
|319.20
|316.30
|317.10
|—.50
|Mar
|318.50
|320.10
|317.40
|318.30
|—.10
|May
|320.00
|320.00
|318.80
|319.70
|Jul
|323.70
|323.70
|321.00
|321.90
|—.20
|Sep
|319.00
|319.00
|319.00
|319.00
|—.80
|Dec
|319.20
|319.20
|319.20
|319.20
|+.70
|Est. sales 66,927.
|Tue.’s sales 139,874
|Tue.’s open int 560,198
