CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 559 574¼ 559 573¼ +16¼ Jul 577 590 575½ 589 +16 Sep 590¾ 606 590¾ 605¼ +15½ Dec 612¾ 628¾ 612¾ 628¼ +15 Mar 636 646¾ 636 646¼ +14¼ May 647¾ 655¼ 647½ 655¼ +13½ Jul 644¼ 652 644¼ 652 +12 Est. sales 55,941. Fri.’s sales 102,983 Fri.’s open int 448,161, up 7,708 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 460 465½ 459¾ 462¼ +3¾ Jul 468½ 473¾ 468½ 471¼ +3¾ Sep 444½ 448¾ 444½ 447½ +3 Dec 451¼ 454½ 451¼ 453¾ +2¾ Mar 463½ 466¾ 463½ 465¾ +2¼ May 472¼ 474 472 473½ +2½ Jul 476¼ 477¾ 476¼ 476¾ +2 Sep 458½ 458½ 458 458 +1½ Dec 456½ 458½ 456½ 457 +1¾ Mar 467¾ 467¾ 467¾ 467¾ +1¾ Est. sales 123,023. Fri.’s sales 513,761 Fri.’s open int 1,844,207 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 370½ 371½ 367¼ 368½ +¾ Jul 369 369½ 367¼ 367¼ — ½ Dec 369¼ 369¼ 369¼ 369¼ +10 Est. sales 140. Fri.’s sales 326 Fri.’s open int 2,819 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1016¼ 1021¾ 1011¼ 1012½ —3½ Jul 1030 1036 1025¾ 1027 —3 Aug 1027¾ 1033 1023¼ 1024¼ —2½ Sep 1015 1019¼ 1010½ 1011¼ —1½ Nov 1018½ 1024¼ 1015¾ 1017¼ — ¾ Jan 1033½ 1036¼ 1028½ 1029½ —1 Mar 1034½ 1040¼ 1033¼ 1033¾ — ¾ May 1041½ 1046½ 1040¼ 1040½ — ¾ Jul 1046 1053 1046 1049 Nov 1025¾ 1025¾ 1023¾ 1023¾ Est. sales 58,415. Fri.’s sales 179,929 Fri.’s open int 821,180, up 5,899 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 41.60 42.08 41.56 41.79 +.20 Jul 42.08 42.53 42.02 42.25 +.20 Aug 42.08 42.54 42.05 42.22 +.16 Sep 42.03 42.45 41.97 42.22 +.23 Oct 41.75 42.33 41.75 42.05 +.19 Dec 42.09 42.47 41.95 42.11 +.12 Jan 42.23 42.56 42.09 42.25 +.12 Mar 42.64 42.77 42.29 42.49 +.19 May 42.65 42.65 42.49 42.50 —.01 Jul 42.69 42.69 42.69 42.69 +.01 Est. sales 35,698. Fri.’s sales 91,697 Fri.’s open int 575,368, up 2,130 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 305.90 307.70 304.30 304.60 —1.30 Jul 313.10 314.80 311.60 311.90 —1.30 Aug 314.90 316.50 313.60 313.90 —1.20 Sep 315.90 317.30 314.80 315.00 —1.10 Oct 316.40 317.60 315.50 315.80 —.90 Dec 320.90 321.70 319.30 319.70 —.80 Jan 321.70 322.80 320.90 321.80 +.10 Mar 322.90 323.30 322.00 322.10 —.70 May 324.30 324.40 323.30 323.40 —.80 Est. sales 38,322. Fri.’s sales 124,779 Fri.’s open int 560,225

