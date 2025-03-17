CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|559
|574¼
|559
|573¼
|+16¼
|Jul
|577
|590
|575½
|589
|+16
|Sep
|590¾
|606
|590¾
|605¼
|+15½
|Dec
|612¾
|628¾
|612¾
|628¼
|+15
|Mar
|636
|646¾
|636
|646¼
|+14¼
|May
|647¾
|655¼
|647½
|655¼
|+13½
|Jul
|644¼
|652
|644¼
|652
|+12
|Est. sales 55,941.
|Fri.’s sales 102,983
|Fri.’s open int 448,161,
|up 7,708
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|460
|465½
|459¾
|462¼
|+3¾
|Jul
|468½
|473¾
|468½
|471¼
|+3¾
|Sep
|444½
|448¾
|444½
|447½
|+3
|Dec
|451¼
|454½
|451¼
|453¾
|+2¾
|Mar
|463½
|466¾
|463½
|465¾
|+2¼
|May
|472¼
|474
|472
|473½
|+2½
|Jul
|476¼
|477¾
|476¼
|476¾
|+2
|Sep
|458½
|458½
|458
|458
|+1½
|Dec
|456½
|458½
|456½
|457
|+1¾
|Mar
|467¾
|467¾
|467¾
|467¾
|+1¾
|Est. sales 123,023.
|Fri.’s sales 513,761
|Fri.’s open int 1,844,207
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|370½
|371½
|367¼
|368½
|+¾
|Jul
|369
|369½
|367¼
|367¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|369¼
|369¼
|369¼
|369¼
|+10
|Est. sales 140.
|Fri.’s sales 326
|Fri.’s open int 2,819
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1016¼
|1021¾
|1011¼
|1012½
|—3½
|Jul
|1030
|1036
|1025¾
|1027
|—3
|Aug
|1027¾
|1033
|1023¼
|1024¼
|—2½
|Sep
|1015
|1019¼
|1010½
|1011¼
|—1½
|Nov
|1018½
|1024¼
|1015¾
|1017¼
|—
|¾
|Jan
|1033½
|1036¼
|1028½
|1029½
|—1
|Mar
|1034½
|1040¼
|1033¼
|1033¾
|—
|¾
|May
|1041½
|1046½
|1040¼
|1040½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|1046
|1053
|1046
|1049
|Nov
|1025¾
|1025¾
|1023¾
|1023¾
|Est. sales 58,415.
|Fri.’s sales 179,929
|Fri.’s open int 821,180,
|up 5,899
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|41.60
|42.08
|41.56
|41.79
|+.20
|Jul
|42.08
|42.53
|42.02
|42.25
|+.20
|Aug
|42.08
|42.54
|42.05
|42.22
|+.16
|Sep
|42.03
|42.45
|41.97
|42.22
|+.23
|Oct
|41.75
|42.33
|41.75
|42.05
|+.19
|Dec
|42.09
|42.47
|41.95
|42.11
|+.12
|Jan
|42.23
|42.56
|42.09
|42.25
|+.12
|Mar
|42.64
|42.77
|42.29
|42.49
|+.19
|May
|42.65
|42.65
|42.49
|42.50
|—.01
|Jul
|42.69
|42.69
|42.69
|42.69
|+.01
|Est. sales 35,698.
|Fri.’s sales 91,697
|Fri.’s open int 575,368,
|up 2,130
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|305.90
|307.70
|304.30
|304.60
|—1.30
|Jul
|313.10
|314.80
|311.60
|311.90
|—1.30
|Aug
|314.90
|316.50
|313.60
|313.90
|—1.20
|Sep
|315.90
|317.30
|314.80
|315.00
|—1.10
|Oct
|316.40
|317.60
|315.50
|315.80
|—.90
|Dec
|320.90
|321.70
|319.30
|319.70
|—.80
|Jan
|321.70
|322.80
|320.90
|321.80
|+.10
|Mar
|322.90
|323.30
|322.00
|322.10
|—.70
|May
|324.30
|324.40
|323.30
|323.40
|—.80
|Est. sales 38,322.
|Fri.’s sales 124,779
|Fri.’s open int 560,225
