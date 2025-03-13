CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 549 549 549 549 +10¼ May 555¾ 566¾ 554¾ 565½ +11½ Jul 570¾ 581½ 570½ 580¾ +11¼ Sep 587¾ 597½ 587½ 596½ +10¼ Dec 611¼ 619¾ 610½ 619 +10 Mar 630 637½ 628¾ 636¼ +9¼ May 639½ 646¼ 639½ 645¼ +8½ Jul 643 644¼ 643 644¼ +8¾ Est. sales 69,172. Wed.’s sales 123,890 Wed.’s open int 443,943, up 6,633 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 450 459¼ 450 459¼ +10½ May 461½ 470 459½ 469½ +8¾ Jul 467½ 476½ 466¼ 476 +8½ Sep 442¾ 448 442 447¾ +5¼ Dec 448½ 453¼ 448¼ 453 +4¾ Mar 460½ 465¼ 460½ 464¾ +4¼ May 468¼ 472¼ 468¼ 472 +4¼ Jul 471 475¾ 471 475¾ +4¼ Sep 454½ 456¾ 454½ 456¾ +3 Dec 453 456 453 455¾ +3¼ Mar 464 464½ 464 464½ +1¼ Est. sales 172,153. Wed.’s sales 493,701 Wed.’s open int 1,845,738, up 15,803 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 367¼ 372¾ 367¼ 371 +2¾ Est. sales 71. Wed.’s sales 262 Wed.’s open int 2,921, up 1 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 999¼ 999¼ 999¼ 999¼ +11¾ May 1002 1018 999½ 1017 +16½ Jul 1016½ 1031¾ 1014¼ 1031 +15½ Aug 1014¼ 1029 1013 1028½ +14¾ Sep 1003¾ 1015 1000¾ 1014½ +13 Nov 1007¼ 1019 1005½ 1018½ +12 Jan 1020¼ 1031 1018¼ 1030¾ +11¾ Mar 1024 1034½ 1024 1033½ +10 May 1029¼ 1040¼ 1029¼ 1040 +9½ Jul 1038½ 1047 1038¼ 1047 +8¾ Nov 1014¾ 1018 1014¾ 1017 +6½ Est. sales 104,964. Wed.’s sales 243,518 Wed.’s open int 814,229, up 3,855 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 41.08 41.42 41.08 41.39 +.21 May 41.75 41.96 41.50 41.85 +.17 Jul 42.24 42.41 41.97 42.27 +.12 Aug 42.25 42.40 41.96 42.28 +.11 Sep 42.22 42.31 41.89 42.19 +.07 Oct 42.12 42.18 41.76 42.06 +.08 Dec 42.22 42.29 41.88 42.21 +.10 Jan 42.27 42.40 42.07 42.26 +.01 Mar 42.51 42.55 42.18 42.49 +.07 May 42.73 42.81 42.47 42.67 +.02 Jul 42.94 42.96 42.63 42.88 +.01 Aug 42.93 42.94 42.93 42.94 +.10 Est. sales 50,604. Wed.’s sales 127,514 Wed.’s open int 571,308, up 4,801 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 293.60 302.00 293.60 302.00 +9.60 May 300.30 309.80 300.00 308.20 +8.00 Jul 307.20 316.20 307.00 314.60 +7.40 Aug 309.00 317.50 308.90 316.00 +7.00 Sep 310.30 318.30 310.20 316.90 +6.60 Oct 311.40 318.60 311.20 317.30 +6.10 Dec 315.20 322.20 315.10 320.70 +5.50 Jan 316.90 323.50 316.90 322.30 +5.40 Mar 318.70 324.30 318.70 323.20 +4.90 May 320.70 325.90 320.70 324.60 +4.50 Jul 325.30 327.00 325.30 326.00 +3.30 Aug 326.60 326.60 326.00 326.00 +3.50 Sep 326.10 326.10 325.00 325.00 +3.50 Est. sales 109,740. Wed.’s sales 123,878 Wed.’s open int 561,673, up 6,356

