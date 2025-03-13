CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|549
|549
|549
|549
|+10¼
|May
|555¾
|566¾
|554¾
|565½
|+11½
|Jul
|570¾
|581½
|570½
|580¾
|+11¼
|Sep
|587¾
|597½
|587½
|596½
|+10¼
|Dec
|611¼
|619¾
|610½
|619
|+10
|Mar
|630
|637½
|628¾
|636¼
|+9¼
|May
|639½
|646¼
|639½
|645¼
|+8½
|Jul
|643
|644¼
|643
|644¼
|+8¾
|Est. sales 69,172.
|Wed.’s sales 123,890
|Wed.’s open int 443,943,
|up 6,633
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|450
|459¼
|450
|459¼
|+10½
|May
|461½
|470
|459½
|469½
|+8¾
|Jul
|467½
|476½
|466¼
|476
|+8½
|Sep
|442¾
|448
|442
|447¾
|+5¼
|Dec
|448½
|453¼
|448¼
|453
|+4¾
|Mar
|460½
|465¼
|460½
|464¾
|+4¼
|May
|468¼
|472¼
|468¼
|472
|+4¼
|Jul
|471
|475¾
|471
|475¾
|+4¼
|Sep
|454½
|456¾
|454½
|456¾
|+3
|Dec
|453
|456
|453
|455¾
|+3¼
|Mar
|464
|464½
|464
|464½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 172,153.
|Wed.’s sales 493,701
|Wed.’s open int 1,845,738,
|up 15,803
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|367¼
|372¾
|367¼
|371
|+2¾
|Est. sales 71.
|Wed.’s sales 262
|Wed.’s open int 2,921,
|up 1
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|999¼
|999¼
|999¼
|999¼
|+11¾
|May
|1002
|1018
|999½
|1017
|+16½
|Jul
|1016½
|1031¾
|1014¼
|1031
|+15½
|Aug
|1014¼
|1029
|1013
|1028½
|+14¾
|Sep
|1003¾
|1015
|1000¾
|1014½
|+13
|Nov
|1007¼
|1019
|1005½
|1018½
|+12
|Jan
|1020¼
|1031
|1018¼
|1030¾
|+11¾
|Mar
|1024
|1034½
|1024
|1033½
|+10
|May
|1029¼
|1040¼
|1029¼
|1040
|+9½
|Jul
|1038½
|1047
|1038¼
|1047
|+8¾
|Nov
|1014¾
|1018
|1014¾
|1017
|+6½
|Est. sales 104,964.
|Wed.’s sales 243,518
|Wed.’s open int 814,229,
|up 3,855
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|41.08
|41.42
|41.08
|41.39
|+.21
|May
|41.75
|41.96
|41.50
|41.85
|+.17
|Jul
|42.24
|42.41
|41.97
|42.27
|+.12
|Aug
|42.25
|42.40
|41.96
|42.28
|+.11
|Sep
|42.22
|42.31
|41.89
|42.19
|+.07
|Oct
|42.12
|42.18
|41.76
|42.06
|+.08
|Dec
|42.22
|42.29
|41.88
|42.21
|+.10
|Jan
|42.27
|42.40
|42.07
|42.26
|+.01
|Mar
|42.51
|42.55
|42.18
|42.49
|+.07
|May
|42.73
|42.81
|42.47
|42.67
|+.02
|Jul
|42.94
|42.96
|42.63
|42.88
|+.01
|Aug
|42.93
|42.94
|42.93
|42.94
|+.10
|Est. sales 50,604.
|Wed.’s sales 127,514
|Wed.’s open int 571,308,
|up 4,801
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|293.60
|302.00
|293.60
|302.00
|+9.60
|May
|300.30
|309.80
|300.00
|308.20
|+8.00
|Jul
|307.20
|316.20
|307.00
|314.60
|+7.40
|Aug
|309.00
|317.50
|308.90
|316.00
|+7.00
|Sep
|310.30
|318.30
|310.20
|316.90
|+6.60
|Oct
|311.40
|318.60
|311.20
|317.30
|+6.10
|Dec
|315.20
|322.20
|315.10
|320.70
|+5.50
|Jan
|316.90
|323.50
|316.90
|322.30
|+5.40
|Mar
|318.70
|324.30
|318.70
|323.20
|+4.90
|May
|320.70
|325.90
|320.70
|324.60
|+4.50
|Jul
|325.30
|327.00
|325.30
|326.00
|+3.30
|Aug
|326.60
|326.60
|326.00
|326.00
|+3.50
|Sep
|326.10
|326.10
|325.00
|325.00
|+3.50
|Est. sales 109,740.
|Wed.’s sales 123,878
|Wed.’s open int 561,673,
|up 6,356
