CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|557½
|561½
|550¼
|553¾
|—3
|Jul
|572¾
|576¼
|565¾
|569
|—2¾
|Sep
|589
|592¾
|582½
|585¾
|—2¾
|Dec
|611¾
|615
|605½
|608¾
|—2½
|Mar
|631¼
|632¾
|623½
|627
|—2¼
|May
|641½
|641½
|634½
|636¼
|—2½
|Jul
|638½
|638½
|634¼
|636¼
|Dec
|655½
|655½
|654¼
|654¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 54,083.
|Tue.’s sales 90,550
|Tue.’s open int 437,310,
|up 4,309
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|455
|455
|446
|446
|—10½
|May
|469¼
|472
|459
|459¼
|—11
|Jul
|476
|478¼
|465¾
|466
|—11
|Sep
|449½
|450¾
|441½
|441½
|—8¼
|Dec
|453
|455
|447¼
|447½
|—7
|Mar
|465¾
|466¾
|459¼
|459½
|—6¾
|May
|473¾
|473¾
|467
|467
|—6½
|Jul
|476½
|476½
|471¼
|471¼
|—5¾
|Sep
|457¼
|457¼
|453¾
|453¾
|—4
|Dec
|455¼
|456¼
|451½
|451½
|—4¼
|Mar
|464¼
|464¼
|462
|462
|—4½
|Est. sales 248,766.
|Tue.’s sales 381,871
|Tue.’s open int 1,829,935,
|up 1,179
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|369¾
|372
|366½
|368½
|—1
|Jul
|371¼
|371¼
|367
|367
|—3
|Est. sales 148.
|Tue.’s sales 329
|Tue.’s open int 2,920
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|997½
|997½
|986¾
|987
|—10¾
|May
|1011
|1014
|998¼
|998½
|—12¾
|Jul
|1025½
|1028
|1012¾
|1013
|—12½
|Aug
|1023
|1025½
|1011¼
|1011½
|—11¾
|Sep
|1011¾
|1013
|999½
|999½
|—11¼
|Nov
|1017
|1018
|1004¼
|1004½
|—11
|Jan
|1028¼
|1030¼
|1016¾
|1017
|—10½
|Mar
|1029½
|1032½
|1021
|1021
|—10
|May
|1037¼
|1038¼
|1028¾
|1028¾
|—8½
|Jul
|1045
|1045
|1036
|1036
|—8¾
|Nov
|1013
|1017¼
|1009½
|1009½
|—6¾
|Est. sales 130,557.
|Tue.’s sales 168,749
|Tue.’s open int 810,374
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|41.40
|41.40
|41.40
|41.40
|—.03
|May
|42.11
|42.14
|41.48
|41.64
|—.29
|Jul
|42.61
|42.80
|41.96
|42.12
|—.29
|Aug
|42.60
|42.80
|41.98
|42.12
|—.31
|Sep
|42.55
|42.79
|41.93
|41.99
|—.38
|Oct
|42.57
|42.57
|41.80
|41.90
|—.32
|Dec
|42.65
|42.65
|41.92
|42.01
|—.33
|Jan
|42.54
|42.63
|42.06
|42.15
|—.32
|Mar
|42.71
|42.74
|42.24
|42.35
|—.29
|May
|42.71
|42.71
|42.46
|42.46
|—.39
|Jul
|42.68
|42.68
|42.68
|42.68
|—.38
|Sep
|42.79
|42.79
|42.79
|42.79
|—.14
|Est. sales 56,503.
|Tue.’s sales 134,166
|Tue.’s open int 566,507,
|up 1,958
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|303.00
|303.50
|299.00
|299.20
|—2.60
|Jul
|310.30
|311.30
|306.30
|306.40
|—2.70
|Aug
|311.60
|312.90
|308.40
|308.40
|—2.80
|Sep
|314.70
|315.40
|309.80
|309.90
|—2.90
|Oct
|314.60
|315.00
|310.80
|310.90
|—3.00
|Dec
|318.90
|319.00
|314.70
|314.90
|—3.00
|Jan
|320.60
|320.60
|316.50
|316.60
|—2.80
|Mar
|319.00
|319.80
|317.70
|317.70
|—3.00
|May
|320.80
|321.60
|320.00
|320.00
|—2.40
|Jul
|323.50
|324.50
|322.60
|322.60
|—2.40
|Dec
|324.00
|324.00
|323.20
|323.60
|Est. sales 66,591.
|Tue.’s sales 100,446
|Tue.’s open int 555,317,
|up 3,454
