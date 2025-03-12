CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 557½ 561½ 550¼ 553¾ —3 Jul 572¾ 576¼ 565¾ 569 —2¾ Sep 589 592¾ 582½ 585¾ —2¾ Dec 611¾ 615 605½ 608¾ —2½ Mar 631¼ 632¾ 623½ 627 —2¼ May 641½ 641½ 634½ 636¼ —2½ Jul 638½ 638½ 634¼ 636¼ Dec 655½ 655½ 654¼ 654¼ +¼ Est. sales 54,083. Tue.’s sales 90,550 Tue.’s open int 437,310, up 4,309 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 455 455 446 446 —10½ May 469¼ 472 459 459¼ —11 Jul 476 478¼ 465¾ 466 —11 Sep 449½ 450¾ 441½ 441½ —8¼ Dec 453 455 447¼ 447½ —7 Mar 465¾ 466¾ 459¼ 459½ —6¾ May 473¾ 473¾ 467 467 —6½ Jul 476½ 476½ 471¼ 471¼ —5¾ Sep 457¼ 457¼ 453¾ 453¾ —4 Dec 455¼ 456¼ 451½ 451½ —4¼ Mar 464¼ 464¼ 462 462 —4½ Est. sales 248,766. Tue.’s sales 381,871 Tue.’s open int 1,829,935, up 1,179 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 369¾ 372 366½ 368½ —1 Jul 371¼ 371¼ 367 367 —3 Est. sales 148. Tue.’s sales 329 Tue.’s open int 2,920 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 997½ 997½ 986¾ 987 —10¾ May 1011 1014 998¼ 998½ —12¾ Jul 1025½ 1028 1012¾ 1013 —12½ Aug 1023 1025½ 1011¼ 1011½ —11¾ Sep 1011¾ 1013 999½ 999½ —11¼ Nov 1017 1018 1004¼ 1004½ —11 Jan 1028¼ 1030¼ 1016¾ 1017 —10½ Mar 1029½ 1032½ 1021 1021 —10 May 1037¼ 1038¼ 1028¾ 1028¾ —8½ Jul 1045 1045 1036 1036 —8¾ Nov 1013 1017¼ 1009½ 1009½ —6¾ Est. sales 130,557. Tue.’s sales 168,749 Tue.’s open int 810,374 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 41.40 41.40 41.40 41.40 —.03 May 42.11 42.14 41.48 41.64 —.29 Jul 42.61 42.80 41.96 42.12 —.29 Aug 42.60 42.80 41.98 42.12 —.31 Sep 42.55 42.79 41.93 41.99 —.38 Oct 42.57 42.57 41.80 41.90 —.32 Dec 42.65 42.65 41.92 42.01 —.33 Jan 42.54 42.63 42.06 42.15 —.32 Mar 42.71 42.74 42.24 42.35 —.29 May 42.71 42.71 42.46 42.46 —.39 Jul 42.68 42.68 42.68 42.68 —.38 Sep 42.79 42.79 42.79 42.79 —.14 Est. sales 56,503. Tue.’s sales 134,166 Tue.’s open int 566,507, up 1,958 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 303.00 303.50 299.00 299.20 —2.60 Jul 310.30 311.30 306.30 306.40 —2.70 Aug 311.60 312.90 308.40 308.40 —2.80 Sep 314.70 315.40 309.80 309.90 —2.90 Oct 314.60 315.00 310.80 310.90 —3.00 Dec 318.90 319.00 314.70 314.90 —3.00 Jan 320.60 320.60 316.50 316.60 —2.80 Mar 319.00 319.80 317.70 317.70 —3.00 May 320.80 321.60 320.00 320.00 —2.40 Jul 323.50 324.50 322.60 322.60 —2.40 Dec 324.00 324.00 323.20 323.60 Est. sales 66,591. Tue.’s sales 100,446 Tue.’s open int 555,317, up 3,454

