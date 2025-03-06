CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 550¼ 554¾ 544¾ 553¾ +5½ Jul 564 568 558½ 566¾ +4¾ Sep 580½ 583½ 574¾ 582¼ +4¼ Dec 601¾ 605¼ 596¼ 602½ +3¼ Mar 619½ 620¼ 613½ 619 +2½ May 628½ 628½ 623¼ 626 +¾ Jul 625¼ 625¼ 623 623 Dec 636 640 636 640 —1¼ Est. sales 61,034. Wed.’s sales 147,843 Wed.’s open int 437,644, up 9,945 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 443½ 449½ 439¾ 446¾ +6½ May 457 464½ 452¾ 462¾ +7 Jul 464¼ 470¾ 459½ 469¼ +6 Sep 442 445¼ 437¼ 444 +3 Dec 448¼ 450¾ 442¾ 448½ +1¾ Mar 463 463 455½ 460½ +1½ May 469¼ 469½ 463¼ 467¾ +1¼ Jul 473¼ 473¼ 466¾ 471¼ +1 Sep 454 454¼ 451¼ 453 Dec 453 455 449¾ 452¾ +¾ Sep 453 453 453 453 +1¼ Est. sales 316,885. Wed.’s sales 524,903 Wed.’s open int 1,835,797 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 380¼ 384¼ 371¾ 376¾ —4¼ Jul 378½ 382 372 372 —9½ Est. sales 248. Wed.’s sales 885 Wed.’s open int 3,150 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 999 1008¼ 999 1004 +6¼ May 1015½ 1025½ 1013¾ 1022¾ +11 Jul 1028 1037 1026½ 1034½ +9½ Aug 1025 1032 1022 1029¼ +8¼ Sep 1010¾ 1016½ 1006½ 1013 +6¼ Nov 1013 1019¼ 1009¼ 1016½ +7 Jan 1024¼ 1030¼ 1020½ 1027¼ +6¼ Mar 1030¾ 1033½ 1023¾ 1030¾ +6¾ May 1034 1039 1029¼ 1037¼ +7¼ Jul 1043¼ 1045¾ 1037¼ 1044½ +6¾ Nov 1019¼ 1019¼ 1015½ 1018½ +4¾ Est. sales 157,030. Wed.’s sales 288,127 Wed.’s open int 819,940, up 6,523 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 42.96 43.01 42.86 42.86 +.42 May 43.12 43.59 42.91 43.13 +.14 Jul 43.52 44.03 43.37 43.57 +.14 Aug 43.50 43.96 43.32 43.47 +.09 Sep 43.40 43.77 43.16 43.33 +.12 Oct 43.13 43.48 42.91 42.92 —.05 Dec 43.04 43.50 42.93 43.09 +.11 Jan 43.27 43.55 43.01 43.18 +.12 Mar 43.35 43.61 43.13 43.13 —.05 May 43.78 43.78 43.76 43.76 +.39 Jul 43.57 43.70 43.53 43.62 +.05 Dec 43.36 43.51 43.34 43.34 Est. sales 61,513. Wed.’s sales 141,015 Wed.’s open int 560,722, up 369 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 295.40 296.90 294.70 296.90 +3.90 May 300.50 305.20 300.50 304.20 +4.40 Jul 307.80 311.70 307.60 310.90 +4.00 Aug 310.90 313.20 309.30 312.50 +3.60 Sep 311.40 314.10 310.20 313.40 +3.30 Oct 312.00 314.40 310.70 313.70 +2.80 Dec 315.60 317.90 314.20 317.20 +2.90 Jan 317.50 319.10 315.60 318.70 +3.10 Mar 317.50 320.10 316.70 319.50 +2.70 May 320.70 321.90 319.30 321.30 +2.60 Jul 320.40 327.00 320.40 324.50 +3.00 Aug 326.80 326.80 326.80 326.80 +5.50 Sep 318.90 326.80 318.90 323.00 +2.60 Est. sales 76,589. Wed.’s sales 142,374 Wed.’s open int 557,057, up 1,724

