CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|550¼
|554¾
|544¾
|553¾
|+5½
|Jul
|564
|568
|558½
|566¾
|+4¾
|Sep
|580½
|583½
|574¾
|582¼
|+4¼
|Dec
|601¾
|605¼
|596¼
|602½
|+3¼
|Mar
|619½
|620¼
|613½
|619
|+2½
|May
|628½
|628½
|623¼
|626
|+¾
|Jul
|625¼
|625¼
|623
|623
|Dec
|636
|640
|636
|640
|—1¼
|Est. sales 61,034.
|Wed.’s sales 147,843
|Wed.’s open int 437,644,
|up 9,945
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|443½
|449½
|439¾
|446¾
|+6½
|May
|457
|464½
|452¾
|462¾
|+7
|Jul
|464¼
|470¾
|459½
|469¼
|+6
|Sep
|442
|445¼
|437¼
|444
|+3
|Dec
|448¼
|450¾
|442¾
|448½
|+1¾
|Mar
|463
|463
|455½
|460½
|+1½
|May
|469¼
|469½
|463¼
|467¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|473¼
|473¼
|466¾
|471¼
|+1
|Sep
|454
|454¼
|451¼
|453
|Dec
|453
|455
|449¾
|452¾
|+¾
|Sep
|453
|453
|453
|453
|+1¼
|Est. sales 316,885.
|Wed.’s sales 524,903
|Wed.’s open int 1,835,797
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|380¼
|384¼
|371¾
|376¾
|—4¼
|Jul
|378½
|382
|372
|372
|—9½
|Est. sales 248.
|Wed.’s sales 885
|Wed.’s open int 3,150
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|999
|1008¼
|999
|1004
|+6¼
|May
|1015½
|1025½
|1013¾
|1022¾
|+11
|Jul
|1028
|1037
|1026½
|1034½
|+9½
|Aug
|1025
|1032
|1022
|1029¼
|+8¼
|Sep
|1010¾
|1016½
|1006½
|1013
|+6¼
|Nov
|1013
|1019¼
|1009¼
|1016½
|+7
|Jan
|1024¼
|1030¼
|1020½
|1027¼
|+6¼
|Mar
|1030¾
|1033½
|1023¾
|1030¾
|+6¾
|May
|1034
|1039
|1029¼
|1037¼
|+7¼
|Jul
|1043¼
|1045¾
|1037¼
|1044½
|+6¾
|Nov
|1019¼
|1019¼
|1015½
|1018½
|+4¾
|Est. sales 157,030.
|Wed.’s sales 288,127
|Wed.’s open int 819,940,
|up 6,523
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|42.96
|43.01
|42.86
|42.86
|+.42
|May
|43.12
|43.59
|42.91
|43.13
|+.14
|Jul
|43.52
|44.03
|43.37
|43.57
|+.14
|Aug
|43.50
|43.96
|43.32
|43.47
|+.09
|Sep
|43.40
|43.77
|43.16
|43.33
|+.12
|Oct
|43.13
|43.48
|42.91
|42.92
|—.05
|Dec
|43.04
|43.50
|42.93
|43.09
|+.11
|Jan
|43.27
|43.55
|43.01
|43.18
|+.12
|Mar
|43.35
|43.61
|43.13
|43.13
|—.05
|May
|43.78
|43.78
|43.76
|43.76
|+.39
|Jul
|43.57
|43.70
|43.53
|43.62
|+.05
|Dec
|43.36
|43.51
|43.34
|43.34
|Est. sales 61,513.
|Wed.’s sales 141,015
|Wed.’s open int 560,722,
|up 369
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|295.40
|296.90
|294.70
|296.90
|+3.90
|May
|300.50
|305.20
|300.50
|304.20
|+4.40
|Jul
|307.80
|311.70
|307.60
|310.90
|+4.00
|Aug
|310.90
|313.20
|309.30
|312.50
|+3.60
|Sep
|311.40
|314.10
|310.20
|313.40
|+3.30
|Oct
|312.00
|314.40
|310.70
|313.70
|+2.80
|Dec
|315.60
|317.90
|314.20
|317.20
|+2.90
|Jan
|317.50
|319.10
|315.60
|318.70
|+3.10
|Mar
|317.50
|320.10
|316.70
|319.50
|+2.70
|May
|320.70
|321.90
|319.30
|321.30
|+2.60
|Jul
|320.40
|327.00
|320.40
|324.50
|+3.00
|Aug
|326.80
|326.80
|326.80
|326.80
|+5.50
|Sep
|318.90
|326.80
|318.90
|323.00
|+2.60
|Est. sales 76,589.
|Wed.’s sales 142,374
|Wed.’s open int 557,057,
|up 1,724
