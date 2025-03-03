CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 545½ 545¾ 539 539 +2 May 557½ 563½ 552¼ 553½ —2¼ Jul 571 577¼ 565½ 566¾ —2½ Sep 588 592¼ 580½ 582 —2½ Dec 608¾ 612 600¾ 602¼ —2¼ Mar 627 628¼ 617 618¾ —2¼ May 635¾ 635¾ 630¼ 631¾ +2¼ Jul 628¼ 629 622¼ 623 —2¾ Est. sales 65,854. Fri.’s sales 108,832 Fri.’s open int 406,727 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 455¼ 456¾ 444 444¼ —9¼ May 469¾ 472¾ 459¼ 460¾ —8¾ Jul 476 479 465¾ 467¼ —8½ Sep 450¼ 452 444¼ 445 —5¼ Dec 454 456¾ 450½ 450¾ —4¼ Mar 466¼ 468¼ 462¾ 463 —3¾ May 473 475¼ 470 470¼ —3½ Jul 477 478 473½ 473¾ —3¼ Sep 458¼ 459½ 457 458¼ +¼ Dec 456 458¾ 455¼ 455¼ —1 Mar 467¼ 469¼ 467 468¾ +1¾ Est. sales 281,000. Fri.’s sales 517,599 Fri.’s open int 1,888,145, up 1,758 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 369 371 358½ 366 —3 Est. sales 211. Fri.’s sales 257 Fri.’s open int 3,453 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1012 1014½ 999 999¼ —12¼ May 1026 1031¼ 1011½ 1013 —12¾ Jul 1040 1045¼ 1026¼ 1027½ —12½ Aug 1040½ 1043¾ 1024¾ 1026 —12¼ Sep 1025½ 1030¾ 1014 1015 —10½ Nov 1030 1034½ 1018¼ 1019¼ —10¼ Jan 1042¾ 1045½ 1029¼ 1030 —10½ Mar 1052¾ 1052¾ 1031¼ 1032½ —9¼ May 1052¼ 1052¼ 1037 1037¾ —8¾ Jul 1056¼ 1056½ 1045 1045¼ —8¾ Nov 1028 1028 1018 1019 —6¾ Est. sales 139,445. Fri.’s sales 210,423 Fri.’s open int 796,923, up 13,723 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 43.58 43.98 43.01 43.01 —.52 May 44.20 44.64 43.49 43.50 —.62 Jul 44.59 45.03 43.94 43.95 —.56 Aug 44.50 44.96 43.93 43.93 —.54 Sep 44.33 44.81 43.82 43.82 —.51 Oct 44.27 44.59 43.63 43.63 —.50 Dec 44.27 44.62 43.68 43.68 —.47 Jan 44.65 44.70 43.78 43.78 —.47 Mar 44.70 44.70 43.92 43.92 —.43 May 44.95 44.95 44.10 44.10 —.42 Jul 44.51 44.51 44.29 44.29 —.42 Aug 44.61 44.61 44.44 44.44 —.22 Sep 44.50 44.50 44.30 44.30 —.25 Oct 44.19 44.19 44.10 44.10 —.26 Est. sales 76,416. Fri.’s sales 134,253 Fri.’s open int 551,199, up 4,070 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 293.30 293.50 289.30 290.10 —1.60 May 300.30 302.00 296.90 297.70 —2.50 Jul 307.90 309.30 304.30 305.00 —2.50 Aug 310.20 311.30 306.50 307.20 —2.40 Sep 311.40 312.40 307.80 308.40 —2.50 Oct 312.20 313.10 308.60 309.10 —2.60 Dec 316.20 317.20 312.60 313.10 —2.70 Jan 317.40 318.40 314.20 314.40 —2.90 Mar 318.30 318.90 315.00 315.70 —2.10 May 316.90 316.90 316.30 316.30 —2.70 Jul 318.60 318.60 318.60 318.60 —2.80 Dec 317.10 317.10 317.10 317.10 —1.80 Est. sales 54,507. Fri.’s sales 114,133 Fri.’s open int 545,405, up 653

