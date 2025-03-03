CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|545½
|545¾
|539
|539
|+2
|May
|557½
|563½
|552¼
|553½
|—2¼
|Jul
|571
|577¼
|565½
|566¾
|—2½
|Sep
|588
|592¼
|580½
|582
|—2½
|Dec
|608¾
|612
|600¾
|602¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|627
|628¼
|617
|618¾
|—2¼
|May
|635¾
|635¾
|630¼
|631¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|628¼
|629
|622¼
|623
|—2¾
|Est. sales 65,854.
|Fri.’s sales 108,832
|Fri.’s open int 406,727
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|455¼
|456¾
|444
|444¼
|—9¼
|May
|469¾
|472¾
|459¼
|460¾
|—8¾
|Jul
|476
|479
|465¾
|467¼
|—8½
|Sep
|450¼
|452
|444¼
|445
|—5¼
|Dec
|454
|456¾
|450½
|450¾
|—4¼
|Mar
|466¼
|468¼
|462¾
|463
|—3¾
|May
|473
|475¼
|470
|470¼
|—3½
|Jul
|477
|478
|473½
|473¾
|—3¼
|Sep
|458¼
|459½
|457
|458¼
|+¼
|Dec
|456
|458¾
|455¼
|455¼
|—1
|Mar
|467¼
|469¼
|467
|468¾
|+1¾
|Est. sales 281,000.
|Fri.’s sales 517,599
|Fri.’s open int 1,888,145,
|up 1,758
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|369
|371
|358½
|366
|—3
|Est. sales 211.
|Fri.’s sales 257
|Fri.’s open int 3,453
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1012
|1014½
|999
|999¼
|—12¼
|May
|1026
|1031¼
|1011½
|1013
|—12¾
|Jul
|1040
|1045¼
|1026¼
|1027½
|—12½
|Aug
|1040½
|1043¾
|1024¾
|1026
|—12¼
|Sep
|1025½
|1030¾
|1014
|1015
|—10½
|Nov
|1030
|1034½
|1018¼
|1019¼
|—10¼
|Jan
|1042¾
|1045½
|1029¼
|1030
|—10½
|Mar
|1052¾
|1052¾
|1031¼
|1032½
|—9¼
|May
|1052¼
|1052¼
|1037
|1037¾
|—8¾
|Jul
|1056¼
|1056½
|1045
|1045¼
|—8¾
|Nov
|1028
|1028
|1018
|1019
|—6¾
|Est. sales 139,445.
|Fri.’s sales 210,423
|Fri.’s open int 796,923,
|up 13,723
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|43.58
|43.98
|43.01
|43.01
|—.52
|May
|44.20
|44.64
|43.49
|43.50
|—.62
|Jul
|44.59
|45.03
|43.94
|43.95
|—.56
|Aug
|44.50
|44.96
|43.93
|43.93
|—.54
|Sep
|44.33
|44.81
|43.82
|43.82
|—.51
|Oct
|44.27
|44.59
|43.63
|43.63
|—.50
|Dec
|44.27
|44.62
|43.68
|43.68
|—.47
|Jan
|44.65
|44.70
|43.78
|43.78
|—.47
|Mar
|44.70
|44.70
|43.92
|43.92
|—.43
|May
|44.95
|44.95
|44.10
|44.10
|—.42
|Jul
|44.51
|44.51
|44.29
|44.29
|—.42
|Aug
|44.61
|44.61
|44.44
|44.44
|—.22
|Sep
|44.50
|44.50
|44.30
|44.30
|—.25
|Oct
|44.19
|44.19
|44.10
|44.10
|—.26
|Est. sales 76,416.
|Fri.’s sales 134,253
|Fri.’s open int 551,199,
|up 4,070
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|293.30
|293.50
|289.30
|290.10
|—1.60
|May
|300.30
|302.00
|296.90
|297.70
|—2.50
|Jul
|307.90
|309.30
|304.30
|305.00
|—2.50
|Aug
|310.20
|311.30
|306.50
|307.20
|—2.40
|Sep
|311.40
|312.40
|307.80
|308.40
|—2.50
|Oct
|312.20
|313.10
|308.60
|309.10
|—2.60
|Dec
|316.20
|317.20
|312.60
|313.10
|—2.70
|Jan
|317.40
|318.40
|314.20
|314.40
|—2.90
|Mar
|318.30
|318.90
|315.00
|315.70
|—2.10
|May
|316.90
|316.90
|316.30
|316.30
|—2.70
|Jul
|318.60
|318.60
|318.60
|318.60
|—2.80
|Dec
|317.10
|317.10
|317.10
|317.10
|—1.80
|Est. sales 54,507.
|Fri.’s sales 114,133
|Fri.’s open int 545,405,
|up 653
