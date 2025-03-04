On Holding: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — On Holding AG (ONON) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $91.2 million. The Zurich-based…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — On Holding AG (ONON) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $91.2 million.

The Zurich-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 38 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The running-shoe and apparel company posted revenue of $691.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $667.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $245.7 million, or 84 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.63 billion.

On Holding expects full-year revenue of $2.94 billion.

