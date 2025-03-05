Omega Flex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.7 million in…

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 46 cents.

The flexible metal hose maker posted revenue of $27 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18 million, or $1.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $101.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFLX

