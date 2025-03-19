Ollie’s Bargain Outlet: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit…

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $68.6 million.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $667.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $672.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $199.8 million, or $3.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.27 billion.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.65 to $3.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.56 billion to $2.59 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLLI

