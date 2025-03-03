Okta: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Okta Inc. (OKTA) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $23 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Okta Inc. (OKTA) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $23 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The cloud identity management company posted revenue of $682 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $668.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.61 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Okta expects its per-share earnings to range from 76 cents to 77 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $678 million to $680 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Okta expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.15 to $3.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.86 billion.

