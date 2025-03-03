OFS Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Monday reported earnings of $25.5 million in its fourth…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Monday reported earnings of $25.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.90. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 30 cents per share.

The management investment company posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.4 million, or $2.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $48 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.