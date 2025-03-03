Ocular Therapeutix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) on Monday reported a loss of $48.4 million…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) on Monday reported a loss of $48.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $17.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $193.5 million, or $1.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $63.7 million.

