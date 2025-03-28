NXT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (NSFDF) on Thursday reported a loss of $2…

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The resource surveying company posted revenue of $30,200 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $30,000.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.6 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $470,000.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSFDF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSFDF

