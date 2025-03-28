Northern Dynasty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) on Thursday reported a loss…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $26.4 million, or 5 cents per share.

