North American Construction: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Acheson, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The heavy construction and mining services company posted revenue of $218.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $216.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.2 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $850.9 million.

