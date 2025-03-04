Nordstrom: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $165 million. The Seattle-based…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $165 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $4.32 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.33 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $294 million, or $1.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.02 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JWN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JWN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.