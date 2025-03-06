Noodles & Co.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Noodles & Co. (NDLS) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.7 million…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Noodles & Co. (NDLS) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $121.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $36.2 million, or 80 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $493.3 million.

Noodles & Co. expects full-year revenue in the range of $503 million to $512 million.

