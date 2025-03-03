Nomad Foods: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FELTHAM, Britain (AP) — FELTHAM, Britain (AP) — Nomad Foods Ltd. (NOMD) on Monday reported earnings of $54.8 million in…

FELTHAM, Britain (AP) — FELTHAM, Britain (AP) — Nomad Foods Ltd. (NOMD) on Monday reported earnings of $54.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Feltham, Britain-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The frozen foods company posted revenue of $846.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $245.8 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.35 billion.

