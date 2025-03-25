Noah: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) on Tuesday reported earnings of $15 million in its fourth…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) on Tuesday reported earnings of $15 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The wealth management firm posted revenue of $89.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $65.1 million, or 92 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $356.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOAH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.