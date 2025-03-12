No More Free Checked Bags on Southwest — Unless You Play Your (Credit) Cards Right

Southwest was one of the last airline holdouts to offer not just one, but two free checked bags to its…

Southwest was one of the last airline holdouts to offer not just one, but two free checked bags to its customers. In fact, it’s likely that many people considered it one of the key reasons they flew Southwest.

But that’s all changing for any reservations booked or changed on or after May 28. The airline has announced that after that date, travelers will have to pay for all checked bags. However, don’t worry. There are a couple of get-out-of-checked-bag-fee tactics available if you fly Southwest.

— Become a Rapid Rewards credit card holder. Open any Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card, pay for your flight with it and receive a credit for one checked bag.

— Earn higher status in the Rapid Rewards program. If you’re an A-List Member, you’ll be entitled to one free checked bag. If you become an A-List Preferred Member, then you can check two bags at no charge.

— Purchase an upgraded ticket. If you choose a Business Select ticket, you’ll get two free checked bags.

Is It Worth Getting a Rapid Rewards Card Just to Save on Baggage Fees?

Normally we’d only recommend airline-branded cards to people who are loyal to one airline and fly frequently. But this perk alone might make getting a Rapid Rewards card worthwhile if you’re a bag-checker, even if you only fly the airline once a year.

Southwest hasn’t yet disclosed what it will be charging for checked bags, but let’s assume that it will be around the $30 mark since that would be on par with what other airlines charge. If that’s the case, a round trip for a family of four with one bag each would cost $240. Offsetting that cost seems like an awfully strong argument for getting a Rapid Rewards credit card.

Which Rapid Rewards Card Should You Get?

There are three consumer Southwest credit cards issued by Chase Bank, but all have an annual fee.

These cards are offering the same sign-up bonus through March 31, and it happens to be an excellent one. New cardholders can earn a Companion Pass® — which can be used through Feb. 28, 2026 — plus 30,000 bonus points, after spending $4,000 in the first three months from account opening.

Each of the cards have similar rewards rates. The only exception is on Southwest purchases; you’ll get three points per dollar spent with the Premier and Priority cards, and just two points per dollar on the Plus version.

Other bonus categories are the same across all the cards: two points per dollar spent on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car rental partners; on local transit and commuting, including ride-hailing; and on internet, cable, phone services and select streaming; and one point per dollar spent on all other purchases.

Choosing the right level really depends on how often you fly and the type of perks and benefits you will use.

