NL Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NL Industries Inc. (NL) on Thursday reported profit of $16.5 million in its fourth…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NL Industries Inc. (NL) on Thursday reported profit of $16.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share.

The chemical and components holding company posted revenue of $38.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $67.2 million, or $1.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $145.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.