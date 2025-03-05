Nine Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Nine Energy Services Inc. (NINE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.8 million in its fourth quarter.
The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.
The oilfield services company posted revenue of $141.4 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $41.1 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $554.1 million.
