Nike: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike Inc. (NKE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $794 million.…

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike Inc. (NKE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $794 million.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 54 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $11.27 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.03 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NKE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.