New Fortress Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Monday reported a loss of $242.1…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Monday reported a loss of $242.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for asset impairment costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $679 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $629.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $270.1 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.36 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NFE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.