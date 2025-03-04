Nevro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Nevro Corp. (NVRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $53.1…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Nevro Corp. (NVRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $53.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.41. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 79 cents per share.

The maker of an electrical implant that treats leg and back pain posted revenue of $105.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $113.4 million, or $3.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $408.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVRO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.