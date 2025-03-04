NeuroPace Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.3…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — NeuroPace Inc. (NPCE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $27.1 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $79.9 million.

NeuroPace Inc. expects full-year revenue in the range of $92 million to $96 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NPCE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NPCE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.