Neuronetics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.2 million in…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

The medical device company focused on psychiatric disorders posted revenue of $22.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $43.2 million, or $1.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $74.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Neuronetics said it expects revenue in the range of $28 million to $30 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $145 million to $155 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STIM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.