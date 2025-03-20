NeueHealth: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — DORAL, Fla. (AP) — NeueHealth, Inc. (NEUE) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in…

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — DORAL, Fla. (AP) — NeueHealth, Inc. (NEUE) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Doral, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.94. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $7.41 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $232.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $134.7 million, or $22.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $936.7 million.

