Nektar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.3 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $29.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $119 million, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $98.4 million.

