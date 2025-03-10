NCS Multistage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) on Monday reported profit of $3.5 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) on Monday reported profit of $3.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.27 per share.

The company posted revenue of $45 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.6 million, or $2.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $162.6 million.

