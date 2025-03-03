NCR Atleos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Atleos Corp. (NATL) on Monday reported net income of $46 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Atleos Corp. (NATL) on Monday reported net income of $46 million in its fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.11 per share.

The provider of ATM services posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $91 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.32 billion.

