Navigator Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $21.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The London-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The transportaion company for the natural gas and and chemical industry posted revenue of $144 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $124.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $85.6 million, or $1.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $494.5 million.

