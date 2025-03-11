Nature’s Sunshine: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $321,000…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $321,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Lehi, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The nutritional and personal care products maker posted revenue of $118.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.7 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $454.4 million.

Nature’s Sunshine expects full-year revenue in the range of $445 million to $470 million.

