Natural Gas Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) on Monday reported earnings of $2.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 29 cents per share.

The maker of natural gas compression equipment and industrial flare systems posted revenue of $40.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.2 million, or $1.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $156.7 million.

