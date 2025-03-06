National CineMedia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) on Thursday reported earnings of $24.7 million in…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) on Thursday reported earnings of $24.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share.

The theater advertising company posted revenue of $86.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $22.3 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $240.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCMI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.