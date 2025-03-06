National Beverage: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) on Thursday reported earnings of $39.6…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) on Thursday reported earnings of $39.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share.

The soft drink and seltzer maker posted revenue of $267.1 million in the period.

