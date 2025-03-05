Nacco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Nacco Industries Inc. (NC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.6 million in its fourth…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Nacco Industries Inc. (NC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $1.02.

The small appliance maker posted revenue of $70.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33.7 million, or $4.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $237.7 million.

