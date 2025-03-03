N-able: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — N-able Inc. (NABL) on Monday reported profit of $3.3 million in its…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — N-able Inc. (NABL) on Monday reported profit of $3.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services posted revenue of $116.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $31 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $466.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, N-able said it expects revenue in the range of $115 million to $116 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $486.5 million to $492.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

