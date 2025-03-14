MRC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — MRC Global Inc. (MRC) on Friday reported a loss of $23 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — MRC Global Inc. (MRC) on Friday reported a loss of $23 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The energy products distributor posted revenue of $664 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.01 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRC

