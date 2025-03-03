Monroe Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) on Monday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) on Monday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and pretax expenses, were 29 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $14 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.7 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $60.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRCC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.