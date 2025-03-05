MongoDB: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $15.8 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $15.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.28 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The database platform posted revenue of $548.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $517.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $129.1 million, or $1.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.01 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, MongoDB expects its per-share earnings to range from 63 cents to 67 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $524 million to $529 million for the fiscal first quarter.

MongoDB expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.44 to $2.62 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.