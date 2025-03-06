ModivCare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — ModivCare Inc. (MODV) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.5 million in its fourth…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — ModivCare Inc. (MODV) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of $1.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The provider of government-sponsored social services posted revenue of $702.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $699.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $201.3 million, or $14.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.79 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MODV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MODV

