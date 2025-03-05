Mistras: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — Mistras Group Inc. (MG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.3…

Mistras Group Inc. (MG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Princeton Junction, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The engineering services company posted revenue of $172.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19 million, or 60 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $729.6 million.

