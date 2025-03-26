MillerKnoll: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.7 million in…

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $876.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in May, MillerKnoll expects its per-share earnings to range from 46 cents to 52 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $910 million to $950 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

MillerKnoll expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.81 to $1.87 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.66 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLKN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLKN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.