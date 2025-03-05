Miller Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) on Wednesday reported profit of $10.5 million in…

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) on Wednesday reported profit of $10.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Ooltewah, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share.

The vehicle towing and recovery equipment maker posted revenue of $221.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $63.5 million, or $5.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.26 billion.

Miller Industries expects full-year earnings to be $2.90 to $3.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $950 million to $1 billion.

