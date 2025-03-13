Milestone Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $41.5 million, or 67 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MIST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MIST

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.