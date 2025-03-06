MeridianLink: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.7…

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services for financial institutions posted revenue of $79.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $29.8 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $316.3 million.

MeridianLink expects full-year revenue in the range of $326 million to $334 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLNK

