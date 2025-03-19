MediWound: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

YAVNE, Israel (AP) — YAVNE, Israel (AP) — MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.9 million in…

YAVNE, Israel (AP) — YAVNE, Israel (AP) — MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Yavne, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The developer of treatments for burns and hard-to-heal wounds posted revenue of $5.8 million in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $30.2 million, or $3.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDWD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.