Medallion Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $10.1 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $10.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 43 cents.

The business development company posted revenue of $80.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $56.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.9 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $213.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MFIN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.